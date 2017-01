Eingesammeltes Syrien- Das Barada-Tal wurde vom Terrorismus befreit, die Wasserversorgung für Millionen von Menschen wird repariertMedien und Propaganda

Syrian army enters Ein Fijeh in Wadi Barada and puts him in the eye for the protection of civilians in Damascus



The Syrian army announced the full control of the Barada valley area, hours after the announcement control of another terrorist outposts in the region, namely into Fijeh.



And it entered the eye area Fijeh similar settlement to neighboring areas after the Syrian army’s progress in place, the militants were forced to accept the settlement and directed them to Idlib, while the situation has settled dozens of militants from the region.



Syrian army and release the spring Fijeh building, which was, however, the terrorists for more than five years.

The gunmen cut the water from the capital Damascus for more than 40 days has created a major crisis for the city of more than 6 million people.